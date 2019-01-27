Super Bowl excitement nothing new for Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Super Bowl LIII is just around the corner and the Patriots are taking every moment to prepare for their showdown with the Rams.

This is nothing new for quarterback Tom Brady who has been to nine Super Bowls and is poised to become the first player to earn six Super Bowl rings.

“I love the competition and I love trying to improve,” Brady said. “That’s what it comes down to.”

Brady, who became a starter in 2001, has led the Pats to 13 AFC Championship titles and has more playoff wins than 27 NFL franchises.

Seventeen years after winning his first Super Bowl against the Rams, Tom Brady knows he has gained certain wisdom he thinks will serve him well as he seeks his sixth Lombardy trophy.

But, when it comes to his passion for the game, there is no difference from 2001 to now.

“I loved playing then, I still love playing now,” Brady said. “I don’t take anything for granted. I really don’t.”

Brady says he could not have gotten to this point without the support of his family.

“I was raised by a great mom and dad who were very important in my life and still are.”

For Brady, the word family also includes his teammates, like wide receiver Julian Edelman.

“He has always been kind of like my little brother,” Brady said. “Everyone here is just committed to winning.”

