Super Bowl excitement nothing new for Pats QB Tom Brady

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Super Bowl 53 is just around the corner and the Patriots are taking every moment to prepare for this season’s final showdown.

This is nothing new for quarterback Tom Brady who has been in nine Super Bowls and is looking to be the first player to ever earn six of those coveted Super Bowl rings.

“I love the competition and I love trying to improve. That’s what it comes down to,” Brady said in a press conference on Saturday.

Brady became the starting quarterback for the New England team in 2001 and has successfully led the Pats to 13 AFC Championship titles since.

He has more playoff wins than 27 NFL franchises.

As a franchise, the Pats have 36 playoff wins. Brady owning 29 of those.

Seventeen years after winning his first Super Bowl against the Rams, Tom Brady knows he has gained certain wisdom he thinks will serve him well as he seeks his sixth Lombardy trophy.

But, when it comes to his passion for the game, there is no difference from 2001 to now.

“I loved playing then, I still love playing now,” Brady said. “I don’t take anything for granted. I really don’t.”

Brady says he could not have gotten to this point without the support of his family.

“I was raised by a great mom and dad who were very important in my life and still are.”

For Brady, the word family also includes his teammates, like wide receiver Julian Edelman.

“He has always been kind of like my little brother,” Brady said. “Everyone here is just committed to winning.”

Brady knows how hard this matchup will be and says he is hoping to get as much rest as possible before the showdown gets underway at Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)