Super Bowl LII: Complete Coverage

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. 7News has you covered with stories and reports leading up to kickoff as well as complete postgame coverage.

Patriots Fan Photos

Patriots Nation Photo Gallery

Top Stories

More Stories

See all Super Bowl LII stories here

Super Bowl Showdown: Team 7 Coverage Live from Minneapolis

Patriots Coverage on Social Media

Follow 7News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for up-to-the minute stories and breaking news.

Starting Sunday, 7Sports reporter Chelsi McDonald will take over our 7News Instagram stories! Follow to see her behind-the-scenes coverage in Minneapolis.

7News Facebook | 7News Twitter | 7News Instagram

Complete Super Bowl Coverage

Watch 7News Here

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)