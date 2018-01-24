Super Bowl LII: Complete Coverage

The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. 7News has you covered with stories and reports leading up to kickoff as well as complete postgame coverage.
Patriots Fan Photos
Top Stories
- Bourne family divided between Eagles and Patriots
- Belichick, reporter share awkward exchange over Gronkowski injury
- Have the Patriots become the most hated team in sports?
- Boston Police warn fans about counterfeit tickets
- Bud Light promises free beer to Eagles fans if team wins Super Bowl
- Brady talks about injured hand, win over Jaguars
- Asteroid to make close approach to Earth on Super Bowl Sunday
More Stories
See all Super Bowl LII stories here
Super Bowl Showdown: Team 7 Coverage Live from Minneapolis
Patriots Coverage on Social Media
Follow 7News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for up-to-the minute stories and breaking news.
Starting Sunday, 7Sports reporter Chelsi McDonald will take over our 7News Instagram stories! Follow to see her behind-the-scenes coverage in Minneapolis.
7News Facebook | 7News Twitter | 7News Instagram
Complete Super Bowl Coverage
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)