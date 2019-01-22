Super Bowl LIII: Astronomical ticket prices, dirt cheap beer, food and drinks

ATLANTA (WHDH) — Thinking about making the trek to Atlanta to watch the New England Patriots battle the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII? Be prepared to shell out a hefty chunk of change or even take out a loan.

The cheapest ticket for the Feb. 3 showdown at Mercedes-Benz Stadium is selling for $3,795, according to Ticketmaster. The priciest ticket is listed at $30,000.

Super Bowl suites were listed on various ticket agencies, such as StubHub, for more than $400,000.

If you’re lucky enough to make into the stadium, drinks and food will be dirt cheap compared to what most Boston-area fans are used to.

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium is offering “Fan First” pricing on concessions.

Fans can stay refreshed with $2 refillable sodas and $2 bottles of water. The real bargains are $5 craft beers and $3 slices of pizza that will be for sale.

New England can earn a sixth Lombardi Trophy with a win over the Rams.

The game marks Tom Brady’s ninth Super Bowl appearance.

