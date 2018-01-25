MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — Fans attending the Super Bowl showdown at U.S. Bank Stadium will have some new menu selections to pick from during the game.

The menu includes plenty of Minnesota staples and selections to represent the Eagles and Patriots, giving both teams a taste of home.

On the Patriots side, there’s a New England clam roll that’s kettle chip crusted fried clams, tartar sauce and lettuce.

For the Eagles, they’ve designed the South Philly roast pork sandwich, which comes with sauteed broccoli rabe and sharp provolone.

Each team gets its own drink as well.

There’s a “Wicked Red,” with rum, cranberry juice and blueberries, and a “Green Punch,” with vodka, sour apple and lemon-lime soda.

For those looking to get a taste of Minnesota, Executive Chef James Mehne said he has fans covered.

“We wanna show all the fans from all over the country what our tastes are and what our city is all about,” he said.

Fans can get a classic state fair turkey leg, or a three-cheese mac and cheese topped with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Cool Ranch Doritos.

