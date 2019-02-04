Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman wants ‘record numbers’ at championship parade

ATLANTA (WHDH) — The New England Patriots will celebrate their sixth championship Tuesday morning with a duck boat parade through the streets of Boston. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman is hoping fans will be recovered because he wants a raucous party.

“Tuesday I want record numbers at the parade,” Edelman said after hauling in 10 catches for 141 yards in New England’s 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.”

CANCEL THE FUNERAL,

CUE THE DUCK BOATS. We’ll see you Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/IjSqUukNyz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

Tens of thousands of fans flocked to Patriot Place for a deafening send-off rally before the team departed for the Super Bowl.

The parade, which is slated to get underway at 11 a.m., will mark the second victory rally in Boston since October.

The Red Sox celebrated with a parade on Halloween after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Edelman was formally crowned MVP on Monday morning during a press conference in Atlanta, where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell awarded him with a trophy.

