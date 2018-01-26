Super Bowl sparks revolutionary rivalry for Boston, Philly

PHILADELPHIA (AP/WHDH) — The war has begun in Philadelphia and Boston, where the Super Bowl-bound rivals are lightheartedly refusing to sell items from each other’s cities in a sort of “cheesesteak ban heard `round the world.”

In Boston, one park has banned the sale of cheesesteaks, soft pretzels and the wearing of any Philadelphia sports paraphernalia.

Michael Nichols, director of the Esplanade along the Charles River, said Wednesday that also forbidden are cracked copper bells, “Philadelphia” brand cream cheese, Will Smith, Sylvester Stallone and Crisco.

“We’re taking a firm stance on this, but I can’t say we’ll exactly be out in the park enforcing it,” he said.

In Philadelphia, Dottie’s Donuts is refusing to make its Boston cream confection, even though it is a best-seller. Instead, the vegan shop is selling something called “The Creamed Boston,” covered in Eagles green.

“We’re banning all New England-themed doughnuts,” said Jeff Poleon, owner of Dottie’s. “You’re not going to see a clam chowder doughnut here, we have no Boston baked bean doughnuts. I know Gronk has a Monster energy drink. We’re not allowed to sell or drink any of those until the Eagles win the Super Bowl next weekend.”

They’ve also created a long john-style doughnut called “The Greased Pole.” On the morning of Sunday’s NFC championship game, workers in Philadelphia who jokingly called themselves the “Crisco Cops” greased light poles to try to prevent fans from climbing up them after the game. It didn’t stop some fans after the Eagles won, though.

And there’s fightin’ words over at the Museum of the American Revolution, which is renaming its “Patriots Gallery” as the “Eagles Gallery.”

On Thursday, the museum had a ceremony that included an 18th century drum roll as the new sign in the gallery was unveiled. The Eagles theme song “Fly Eagles Fly” was performed in 18th drum style. Staff also crossed out the words “Patriots Gallery” in all brochures.

The museum opened last year on the 242nd anniversary of the battle at Lexington and Concord, the “shot heard `round the world” that began the Revolutionary War in 1775. That was back when the two cities were on the same side.

