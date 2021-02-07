Super Bowl storm dumps nearly a foot of snow on parts of Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Another winter storm blanketed Massachusetts Sunday, dropping nearly a foot of snow in some places and leading to difficult travel after some parts of the state were buried with more than 20 inches of fresh powder earlier this week.

A winter storm warning is in effect through late Sunday night for parts of Barnstable, Bristol, Dukes, Middlesex, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester counties and the storm could possibly linger until 8 p.m. before moving out.

Metrowest and South Coast communities saw large amounts of snow, with Medfield, Norwood and Walpole all seeing 11 inches. Some areas saw more than 3 inches an hour at points in the afternoon.

The snow is expected to stop by later Sunday, with a wet but clear commute predicted for Monday.

