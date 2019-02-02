Super Bowl super fan can’t stop because Patriots won’t stop

In this Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 photo Donald Crisman poses with memorabilia from the 51 Super Bowls he has attended so far, at his home in Kennebunk, Maine. Crisman been to every Super Bowl and plans to attend this year's game between New England and Philadelphia in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) — One of the handful of fans who has seen every single Super Bowl is keeping the streak alive as he cheers for his New England Patriots.

Donald Crisman, of Kennebunk, Maine, says he’s happy to feel well enough to go to Atlanta. The 82-year-old football fan says a bout of ulcerative colitis caused him to lose 30 pounds and landed him in the hospital. But just like his beloved Patriots battled back from setbacks, so did Crisman.

That means he’s in Atlanta for his 53rd consecutive Super Bowl.

This one is all the more special because the Patriots are playing.

He tells the Portland Press Herald he didn’t think the Patriots would make it this far.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)