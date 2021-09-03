Ahhhhh! Nice and quiet this morning with a fresh Fall feel to the air with temps in the 50s for many locations. With abundant sunshine this morning, temps jump up to near 70 by midday. As temps warm, cumulus clouds build and even a few brief showers/sprinkles will drop. They’ll be widely scattered and limited in moisture so 95% of you day will be dry and showers that do kick in, don’t have any flood potential.

We’ll lose the clouds this evening and that’ll set-up a fantastic Friday night by the firepit and a solid Saturday. Saturday afternoon features temps in the upper 70s, sunshine and low humidity. Top 10 day and the pick of the weekend!

We’ll track a few scattered showers late Sunday afternoon, into Monday morning, but no washout days are ahead. While no perfect, certainly better than 4th of July and Memorial Day weekends.



Several rivers across the area are in minor flood stage, and will be for the next couple days.

