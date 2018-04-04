Super Troopers 2 actors dishing out donuts in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - If you’re in Boston, you might want to head down to Moody’s Delicatessen & Provisions right … meow.

The stars of “Super Troopers 2” will be dishing out coffee and donuts at the Back Bay deli beginning at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday as they promote the upcoming release of their highly anticipated sequel.

Broken Lizard comedy group members Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stolhankse will be stopping by the 500 Boylston St. deli, where they’ll interact with fans and hand out free coffee and donuts. The deli will also be raffling off some items, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Super Troopers 2 will hit theaters April 20.

