Superfan from Ireland shows off gigantic collection of Patriots bobble-head dolls

(WHDH) — A football superfan from Ireland has collected more than 100 New England Patriots bobble-head dolls over the years.

“A lot of my annual leave at work is heavily based around the Patriots schedule,” Kevin Doran told 7NEWS.

Doran says his quest to collect as many bobbleheads as possible started in 2015 after the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

“I wanted to get something just to commemorate the win,” he said. “I was looking for a hat or a t-shirt or something.”

Doran bought three bobbleheads at the time but he has since assembled a massive collection of about 140 dolls.

His favorite doll? A double bobble-head of the McCourty twins.

“There were only 200 of them made, so it was quite hard to get,” Doran said. “I’m really proud of that one.”

Doran says he is also fond of many of his older bobble-heads.

“A lot of the older bobbleheads…the player likeless is a little bit sketchy. Some of the painting can be a little imperfect but that’s the charm of it,” he explained.

Doran has several Tom Brady bobbleheads but he says it’s still too soon to buy a Tampa Bay Buccaneers version of the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Cam Newton bobbleheads are already available for pre-order, according to Doran.

