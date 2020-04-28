‘Superheroes also wear scrubs’: South Shore Hospital workers honored on National Superhero Day

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Batman, Hulk, Iron Man and Superman gathered outside of South Shore Hospital on National Superhero Day to pay tribute to the real superheroes who are providing care to patients with COVID-19.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff received a warm welcome from people dressed up as comic book heroes as they walked into work Tuesday morning.

The superheroes thanked the healthcare workers for their endless care and compassion when it comes to conquering the coronavirus.

“We’re just trying to put a positive spin on everything we do. It’s important for the staff to see it,” said South Shore Hospital Chair of Medicine, Dr. Mark Hershey, who dressed up at Batman. “And they mean a lot to us and we care about them, so we don’t mind doing this.”

Those gathered outside the hospital all made one thing clear: superheroes also wear scrubs.

