ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A person in connection with the Abington Middle School and another person in connection with the town’s high school each tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said.

Superintendent Peter Schafer wrote in a letter to parents and guardians Friday that the infected people have not been in the school buildings during the infectious period.

Contact tracing is not required at this time, school officials determined after speaking with the Abington director of health.

No additional information has been released.

