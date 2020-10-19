Superintendent: Abington students attended class prior to completion of coronavirus quarantine

ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An elementary and middle school student in Abington attended class on Monday before completing their mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine, school officials said.

The students, who attend Brook Elementary School and Abington Middle School, were identified and immediately dismissed, according to Superintendent of Schools Peter Schafer.

“While this is an unfortunate breach of the safety protocols, with the continued vigilance, we were able to quickly identify the problems and remove the individuals from the schoolhouse,” Schafer said in a letter to the school community.

The students have not tested positive for the virus but the schools were disinfected as a precaution, Schafer added.

