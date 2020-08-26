Superintendent apologizes after obscene content displayed on Quincy high school Zoom meeting

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Superintendent of Quincy Public Schools issued an apology Tuesday after a parent focus group was “Zoombombed” with pornographic content.

The inappropriate content was taken down immediately, according to Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey, but was still visible to participants of the focus group. In addition, inappropriate, sexual and racist commentary was also posted in the chat feature.

About 10 individuals were kicked out of the focus group meeting and the chat was disabled.

The IT Department is investigating the posts and way to prevent it from happening again.

To date we have had approximately 50 focus groups with thousands of staff, student, and parent participants and this is the first time that such inappropriate conduct has occurred,” Mulvey said. “It is unfortunate that the actions of a few could jeopardize our ability to effectively interact with the school community on a live platform. Nevertheless, we will work to adjust our practices to ensure that something like this does not happen again.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)