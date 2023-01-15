TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes announced on Sunday that a student passed away unexpectedly this morning in a “tragic automobile crash.”

“We are all deeply saddened to hear of this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences go out to the family and friends of this student and the entire school community,” the statement read.

“Counselors will be available between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon tomorrow, Jan. 16, inside the B-P cafeteria to assist students and staff as the school community mourns the passing of this student. Counselors will also be available in the coming weeks for anyone needing their services.”

No additional information was immediately available.

