MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A staff member’s cellphone charger that a student mistook for a weapon led to a lockdown at a school in Milton on Wednesday morning, the town’s superintendent said.

Officers responding to Pierce Middle School for a report of an adult who “may have had a weapon” shortly before 9 a.m. placed the school on lockdown and launched an investigation, Superintendent James F. Jette said in a letter to the school community.

An investigation revealed that the student saw a staff member pull out an item that turned out to be a phone charger, not a weapon, according to Jette.

“Although this incident caused a lockdown, inflicted fear and anxiety for our students, staff and parents/guardians, I am pleased to report that nobody was physically harmed,” Jette added.

Jette also applauded students and staff for following the school’s lockdown protocols.

There were no additional details immediately available.

