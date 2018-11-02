Superintendent condemns recent rash of hateful, racist graffiti at Reading High School

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Superintendent John Doherty says a recent rash of hateful and racist graffiti found at Reading High School is unacceptable and upsetting.

Anti-Semitic, anti-LBGTQ and racist graffiti was found on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday in bathrooms and a stairwell at the school, he said.

A total of five hateful discoveries have now been made at the school since Oct. 12, according to school officials.

Doherty called the messages “disheartening” for both the community and the students.

The Reading school system and town library have dealt with more than 20 similar incidents over the last two years.

An anti-hate vigil is slated to be held at the high school on Saturday night.

No arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

3 incidents of hateful graffiti found at #Reading high school this week, 5 since October 12th. Superintendent calls it “disheartening” #7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) November 2, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)