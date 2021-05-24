DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dracut High School teacher has been placed on leave after the superintendent says they distributed a “highly inappropriate” survey to students.

The school district became aware of the survey late Friday afternoon and placed the teacher on leave pending a review of the incident, Superintendent Steven Stone said in a statement.

“The district takes the health and well-being of students most seriously and has initiated a review of the matter,” Stone continued.

No additional information has been released at this time.

