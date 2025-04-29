CARLISLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The superintendent of the Concord-Carlisle School District says a GoFundMe page made for a student killed in a car crash in Florida may have been fraudulent.

She says the fundraiser was not connected to any families in the school community.

The GoFundMe page has been since taken down.

In a statement, GoFundMe said “All funds remained safely held by our payment processors during our review process to help ensure funds were safely delivered to the family. At no point did the organizer have access to the funds.”

Three high school seniors were killed in the crash while on spring break last week.

One student involved also involved in the crash is still in critical condition.

