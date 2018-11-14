Superintendent: Hateful notes found in Muslim girl’s bin at elementary school in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Framingham are investigating a potential hate crime at an elementary school.

Superintendent Robert Tremblay says they found letters containing hateful messages and threats against a 10-year-old Muslim girl at the Hemenway Elementary School.

The letters were put inside the student’s bin at the school, according to Tremblay.

One note read: “You’re a terrorist,” while another said: “I will kill you.”

“You can only imagine a 10-year-old seeing that someone wants to take her life,” said the girl’s uncle, Jamaal Siddiqui. “It’s very scary. For her, she’s not going to get the full understanding of how serious a matter this is. For an adult like my brother and sister-in-law to see that, they can only fear for their kid and all the other kids in that school. It’s sickening to the stomach to even see something like that.”

Tremblay says one of the notes was found last Friday and a second one was found Monday.

The school is now conducting an internal investigation.

Tremblay released a statement, reading in part: “Any form of hate or bias is unacceptable and unwelcome in our community…I want to reassure you that the Framingham Public Schools stands with you. We will not accept hate. We will stand united against it.”

He went on to say police are also helping to figure out who wrote the notes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)