Superintendent: Medway Middle School janitor injured by falling bank of lockers

MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A janitor cleaning a middle school in Medway Monday was injured when a bank of lockers fell on top of them, a school official said.

In a letter to the school community, Medway Superintendent Armand Pires confirmed a custodian cleaning Medway Middle School had to be freed by police officers and firefighters after a bank of lockers released from the wall and fell on top of them.

“Our custodian was pinned beneath the lockers and was freed thanks to the efforts of the Medway Fire and Police Departments, Norfolk Fire Department, Millis Fire Department, and Bellingham Fire Department,” Pires wrote, adding that the custodian was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.

“This situation obviously causes concern,” Pires wrote. “We will be conducted a comprehensive assessment to determine the cause of the accident and will partner with our building and maintenance teams to put safeguards in place to ensure that this type of accident is prevented in the future.”

