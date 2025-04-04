NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - According to Needham Public Schools Superintendent Daniel Gutekanst, the Needham High School band director has been arrested on child sexual abuse material charges.

The band director, Spencer Parrish, has been placed on administrative leave, according to school officials.

The district says there is no indication from police any students were involved.

Gutekanst says counselors will be available to students and staff in light of the arrest.

