HULL, MASS. (WHDH) - The Superintendent of Hull Public Schools has been fired following allegations of personal misconduct.

Michael Devine was relieved of his duties during a school committee meeting on Tuesday, according to a release issued by the committee.

Devine took a leave of absence on February 3.

Judith Kuehn will serve in the interim.

No further information was released.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)