Superintendent: Plymouth Public Schools employee arrested for DUI

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth Public Schools superintendent confirmed that one of their employees was arrested for drinking under the influence.

Superintendent Gary Maestas released a statement, writing in part, “This is a personnel matter and will be addressed with the individual.”

He did not disclose who the employee is nor what school they work at.

“The Plymouth Public Schools will proceed in the best interest of the students of the particular school within the community of Plymouth,” Maestas continued. “A plan is being developed to address the short and long-term needs of the building and will be conveyed to the school community when available.”

