CLINTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A young student brought four bullets to Clinton Elementary School Tuesday, sparking a police investigation, Superintendent Steve Myers said.

The student was allegedly showing off the bullets to their classmates before a teacher confiscated them and brought the student to the office.

Police determined that no firearm was involved and that there was no immediate threat to other students, Myers said.

“We are currently working with the police, the family and other agencies to insure (sic) both the safety of this young student and all other students at Clinton Elementary School,” Myers said in a statement.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

