Supermarket hopes to cut waste by shaming customers with embarrassing plastic bags

(WHDH) — A supermarket in Canada has rolled out a lineup of embarrassing plastic bags to shame customers who forget their reusable ones in an effort to cut down on waste.

“It’s hard to always remember a reusable bag. We redesigned our plastic bags to help you never forget again,” East West Market said in a Facebook post.

The Vancouver-based store designed the news bags with large font and messages that include “Into the Weird Adult Video Emporium,” “Dr. Toew’s Wart Ointment Wholesale,” and “The Colon Care Co-Op.”

Vancouver requires all businesses to have a “single-use item reduction strategy in place.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to ban all single-use plastics by 2021.

