Support continues to pour in for fallen Weymouth police officer

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Support from across the country continues to pour in for fallen Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna.

At a ceremony held Wednesday at Weymouth Police Headquarters, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation from New York said it will help pay off Chesna’s mortgage.

Residents stopped by, bringing flowers and gifts to a makeshift memorial in front of the station.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, of Brockton, is charged with two counts of murder. He attacked Chesna with a rock during a foot pursuit following a car crash, stole his firearm and shot him to death, according to court documents. He then allegedly fled toward nearby Torrey Street, where he fired three shots into Vera Adams’ home, one of which struck her.

Anyone wishing to make a donation to the family can make checks payable to the “OFFICER MICHAEL CHESNA FAMILY FUND.” The checks can be mailed or dropped off at the Weymouth police station.

