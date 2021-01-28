Support pours in for Mass. high school hockey player who suffered frightening injury

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Support continues to pour in from across Massachusetts for a high school hockey player who suffered a frightening injury during a game earlier this week.

A.J. Quetta, a varsity hockey player at Bishop Feehan in Attleboro, was taken off the ice on a stretcher after crashing headfirst into the boards in a game against Pope Francis in Springfield on Tuesday night, according to Tim Sullivan, the high school’s president.

“It’s a scary situation to see a young man stretchered off the ice,” Sullivan said Wednesday. “But we also have hope.”

Both teams gathered together at center ice and took a knee in prayer for Quetta following the game.

Quetta, a popular senior, is also a member of the school’s lacrosse team.

Norwood’s Matt Brown, who was left paralyzed from a hockey accident 11 years ago this month, felt compelled to offer up words of inspiration for Quetta.

“A hockey accident that is so close to my anniversary, it really hit home,” Brown told 7NEWS. “It’s early, you don’t know much. But I would just tell him to never quit.”

Quetta is currently receiving care at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

The Boston Bruins released a statement, wishing Quetta well in his recovery. The organization has also pledged to donate $100,000 to support Quetta’s recovery.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy says he hopes the “medical news will be good” for Quetta and his family.

Bruins forward Charlie Coyle added, “A.J. and his family are not alone by any means. There are so many people behind them and supporting them.”

Brown vowed that his foundation will do whatever it can to support Quetta, saying the tight-knit Massachusetts hockey community is like an extended family of his.

“This is by no means the end of anything. He’s going to be able write his own chapters. You know…Take this injury and not let it dictate the way he’s going to live his life,” Brown explained.

The high school will take to the ice on Friday night for their first game since Quetta’s injury.

A GoFundMe has since been set up to help cover Quetta’s medical expenses.

