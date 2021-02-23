Supporters call for Dennis White to be reinstated as BPD commissioner during investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A local group gathered to show their support for Dennis White to be reinstated as Boston police commissioner.

White was placed on leave earlier this month after a 22-year-old civil restraining order stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident was made public.

Supporters said they take the allegations seriously and encourage a full investigation. However, they want him reinstated during that process.

They also commended him for a career that spans more than 30 years.

“He’s always been a great steward for the department, he’s been great for our communities, great in criminal justice and public safety,” said Steven Tompkins, President, National Organization Of Black Law Enforcement Executives Of Massachusetts. “We think that he needs to be reinstated so that he can have a fair and just hearing on this.”

No criminal charges were ever filed against White for domestic violence and he has declined the allegations.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)