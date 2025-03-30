DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Supporters are expected to gather in dozens of locations across New England on Sunday to show their support for Karen Read as jury selection for her murder retrial is slated to begin Tuesday, which could take days or even weeks.

Read faces a retrial in connection with the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe.

Experts say there could be 150-200 people in the jury pool each day.

Judge Beverly Cannone says some people, who are toward the bottom of the list, might be allowed to go home early and come back the next day if she believes they won’t have time to be questioned at sidebar.

Read is accused of hitting and killing O’Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. Her lawyers argue she is being framed.

