People gathered in Newton Sunday to recognize what they called “the saddest birthday in the world” – the first birthday of Kfir Bibas, the youngest of the 253 hostages taken into Gaza during the October 7 terrorist attacks against Israel.

Supporters gathered in Newton’s Langley Lot Sunday morning, hoping the event will help push for a resolution to the hostage crisis. Bibas was born on January 18, 2023, and since that date groups around the world, including in Israel, have marked the occassion.

“As we celebrate his birthday, we wonder, does [his mother] Shiri know today is his birthday?” a supporter said to the crowd in Neton. “What brings him joy and laughter today? Is Ariel sharing a moment with his brother to celebrate him? This is a heart wrenching situation that demands our continuous attention and action.”

According to reporting by CNN, it is not clear whether Kfir and his family are still alive. He was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz in Southern Israel during the October 7 attacks with his parents, Yarden and Shiri, and four-year old brother Ariel. Kfir, Ariel, and Shiri were not released during the temporary truce in late November.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)