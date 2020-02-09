Supporters say ‘Klobmentum’ building in New Hampshire

Supporters of Sen. Amy Klobuchar say “Klobmentum” is on the rise after an exclusive 7News/Emerson College poll showed a post-debate bump for their candidate in the New Hampshire primary.

“I woke up this morning and I found we had a poll – a national poll that showed us at number three!” Klobuchar said.

According to the poll, Klobuchar is in third place, behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former mayor Pete Buttigieg. Supporters think her debate performance has pushed her past former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but others said her one-on-one interactions with voters are moving her ahead in the race.

“She’s spending so much time talking to everybody,” said Barry Leger, who met Klobuchar at a restaurant. “It’s not just like ‘Nice to meet you’ for five to 10 seconds. She’s sitting down and having conversations for five to 10 minutes. She really wants to earn your vote.”

Kloubchar said she was unable to campaign because of the impeachment trial, but is now making up for lost time.

“Klobmentum. I’ve heard that a number of times and this is it – this is really it – when she came off that debate she was just moving forward it was tremendous,” said supporter Charlie Maddaun, who attended a Klobuchar rally Sunday.

