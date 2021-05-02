Supporters shave heads in fundraiser for Mighty Quinn

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens came out to Quincy to support a friend by losing their hair on Sunday.

Friends of the Mighty Quinn held a fundraiser for the five-year-old, who just finished radiation treatment for a relapse of his brain cancer, raising money by shaving their heads. The fundraiser brought in more than $1,600 and Tara Waters, Quinn’s mother, said the method was a show of solidarity that helped her son’s feelings about losing his own hair because of his latest treatment.

“It’s great to see people smiling and they’re cheering Quinn on and we think that’s what keeps him going,” Waters said.

And Quinn’s family used the fundraiser to team up with Boston Children’s Hospital’s blood center to raise awareness about the importance of donating blood and platelets.

“These kids are battling through adult diseases and they’re battling through with adult drugs,” Waters said. “Without the blood and platelets their treatments stop, and we can’t have these kids waiting on something as simple as blood and platelets that we’re all walking around with and can easily give.”

