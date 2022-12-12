(CNN) — The US Supreme Court announced on Monday that it will hold arguments in a second case in February concerning President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program, which is currently on hold.

The challenge has been brought by two individual borrowers — Myra Brown and Alexander Taylor — who are not qualified for full debt relief forgiveness and who say they were denied an opportunity to comment on the Education Secretary’s decision to provide targeted student loan debt relief to some.

The justices have already announced they will hear arguments in a different case this term, in a dispute brought by a group of states. The court did not say whether it would ultimately consolidate the two cases.

The court did ask for briefs, however, on whether the challengers in the new case had the legal right or “standing” to bring the case. The court also asked the parties to discuss whether Biden’s plan was “statutorily authorized” and was adopted in a “procedurally proper manner.”

The court said it would not, for now, lift a block on the program that remains in place.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)