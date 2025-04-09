DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The United States Supreme Court could consider taking up Karen Read’s appeal during a meeting on Friday, April 25.

Legal experts say this is a routine procedural matter. Her appeal is marked as distributed for conference on the meeting docket. It is one of several cases up for discussion with Supreme Court Justices.

Back in Dedham on Wednesday, at least a dozen jurors have been seated, enough to hear a case.

The court is hoping to find at least four more jurors so there will be alternates.

58 people gathered in the courthouse today. Judge Beverly Cannone addressed the prospective jurors and asked if they knew the 149 witnesses listed as people who could potentially take the stand once the trial is underway.

84% of them said they had heard the case or talked about it. 47% said they had developed an opinion about Karen Read. 21% said they feel biased for or against the prosecution or defendant.

All percentages were lower than those seen on Tuesday. To be chosen for jury duty, they must state they have not made up their minds about whether Karen Read is guilty of hitting John O’Keefe with her car in a snowstorm three years ago.

“This is a case where everybody who is a prospective juror is going to say ‘I’ve heard of the case,'” said 7NEWS Legal Analyst Tom Hoopes. “Whether they’re being truthful or not is something else.”

