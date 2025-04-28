DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The U.S. Supreme Court declined Karen Read’s appeal to drop some of the charges against her on Monday.

Read’s defense team tried to appeal on a claim that the jury in her first trial had come to a verdict on two of the lesser charges, but that those verdicts were not read. They claimed that retrying Read on those two charges would constitute double jeopardy.

Back in Massachusetts, testimony began again Monday morning following a field trip on Friday to the Canton location where Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s body was found.

Read is accused of killing O’Keefe, her boyfriend, by hitting him with her car and leaving him to die in a snowbank after a night of drinking. Her lawyers argue she is being framed. Her first trial last summer ended in a mistrial.

On Monday, digital forensic examiner Ian Whiffin took the witness stand. He said he extracted data from Jennifer McCabe’s and O’Keefe’s cell phones using a system called Cellebrite. He presented a slideshow showing how he got the analysis on McCabe’s Google search “hos long to die in cold.”

“So, I was able to take test devices, recreate test data to find out exactly what this timestamp meant and discovered that it was actually the timestamp that the tap within the browser was brought into focus and had no relevance to when the actual web query had been made,” Whiffin said.

Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to use the second half of the day to question two ARCCA accident reconstruction experts who testified in Read’s first trial.

Cannone and the attorneys accompanied the jurors to the scene Friday where O’Keefe died. Read, herself, did not tag along. Cannone told the 18 jurors to be observant but not to take notes or photos while viewing the home at 34 Fairview Road.

Read’s Lexus, which she was driving on the night of O’Keefe’s death, was brought back to the house — owned by another police officer, Brian Albert, at the time.

Jurors returned to court afterward to hear from two witnesses, including Jack Becker, a Canton firefighter and paramedic who was called to the scene the night O’Keefe died amid concerns Read might take her own life. Brockton pathologist Dr. Garrey Faller, who tested Read’s blood, took the stand after the jury got back to Dedham.

