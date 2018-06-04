Supreme Judicial Court denies petition seeking to keep serial child rapist behind bars

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - An emergency petition aiming to block serial child rapist Wayne Chapman’s release from prison has been denied by the Supreme Judicial Court.

The judgment released Monday comes less than a month after a judge approved Chapman’s release after two qualified examiners determined he is not sexually dangerous.

Chapman, now 70, was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence in 1975 and reportedly admitted to raping between 50 and 100 other boys. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1976. After serving the 30 years, he was committed civilly as a sexual predator.

“In sum, the Commonwealth has correctly acknowledged that the statutory and regulatory requirements governing Chapman’s release have been complied with and petitioners have not presented any information or argument to the contrary,” the order reads. “Upon consideration thereof, it is hereby ordered that the petition must therefore be denied as it presents no substantial claim of violation of substantive rights.”

Chapman is expected to be released from prison in the coming days. A judge will only sign off on his release if he has a place to go.

Chapman will remain at MCI Shirley for the time being. He’s expected to remain in Massachusetts upon being released.

