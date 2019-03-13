Supreme Judicial Court reinstates Aaron Hernandez’s first-degree murder conviction

BOSTON (WHDH) - The state’s highest court has reinstated former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez’s first-degree murder conviction.

In a unanimous ruling Wednesday, the court ruled that a legal principle that erased Hernandez’s conviction after he killed himself in prison is outdated, unfair and should not stand.

Hernandez was found guilty in 2015 of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Two years later, the 27-year-old was found dead in his prison cell at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center days after being acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case.

A judge threw out Hernandez’s conviction last year, citing the legal principle that holds that a defendant convicted at trial who dies before an appeal is heard should no longer be considered guilty in the eyes of the law, thereby returning the case to its pretrial status.

But in their decision, the court wrote, “We conclude that the doctrine of abatement ab initio is outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life.”

“Rather, when a defendant dies irrespective of cause, while a direct appeal as of right challenging his conviction is pending, the proper course is to dismiss the appeal as moot and not in the trial court record that the conviction removed the defendant’s presumption of innocent, but that the conviction was appealed and neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died,” the court wrote. “We conclude that this approach, which otherwise applies only prospectively, should apply in the present case.”

The SJC has ruled that Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd will stand. We are pleased justice is served in this case, the antiquated practice of vacating a valid conviction is being eliminated and the victim’s family can get the closure they deserve. — Bristol DA (@BristolDA) March 13, 2019

