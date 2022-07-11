[Coverage Developing] The Supreme Judicial Court on Monday rejected the challenge to the new law making early voting and vote-by-mail permanent features of Massachusetts elections and has cleared Secretary of State William Galvin to begin sending ballot applications to voters this month.

The SJC heard arguments last week related to the lawsuit that Republican Party Chairman James Lyons and Republican candidates filed seeking to overturn the so-called VOTES Act, which made voting-by-mail permanent in Massachusetts. The plaintiffs argued that the VOTES Act, which codified pandemic-era policies that proved popular with voters, violates the allowances for absentee voting contained in Article 105 of the state Constitution and that Galvin should be blocked from sending mail-in ballot applications to the more than 4.7 million voters in Massachusetts.

The court issued an order Monday morning ruling that “judgment shall enter in the county court for the Secretary on all claims in the plaintiffs’ complaint” and that “the plaintiffs’ request to enjoin the Secretary from putting the VOTES act into effect is denied.”

The SJC said it wanted to issue the order quickly because the deadline for Galvin to mail the applications is July 23 but that a complete opinion detailing the court’s thinking would follow.

“Today’s decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court means that voters will be able to rely on the provisions of the VOTES Act in the upcoming elections. This is a big win for voting rights in Massachusetts,” said Geoff Foster, executive director of Common Cause Massachusetts. “We were confident all along that this attempt to block the VOTES Act was meritless. We’re excited for the VOTES Act to be fully implemented to achieve its intended result: a more accessible, equitable, and stronger democracy in Massachusetts.

Foster notes that permanent changes to the state’s election laws include allowing voters to vote by mail without an excuse, expanding early voting options, allowing eligible incarcerated voters to vote by mail, and more.

“We are thrilled that the Supreme Judicial Court has denied the effort to overturn the VOTES Act,” Vanessa Snow, MassVOTE’s Policy and Organizing Director, said in a statement. “Policies included in the VOTES Act, like mail-in and expanded early in-person voting, expand access to the ballot box, while proving immensely secure. Additional measures, like jail-based voting reform, help address systemic barriers to voting that disproportionately impact Black and brown, low income, and immigrant populations. We know that the VOTES Act will greatly strengthen our democracy.”

