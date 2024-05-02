DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that a buffer zone outside the ongoing Karen Read murder trial can remain.

Judge Beverly Cannone, who is overseeing the trial, previously said demonstrators must say 200 feet away from the courthouse in Dedham to try to limit jurors and witnesses from being influenced by demonstrators’ messages.

A single justice with the Supreme Judicial Court initially upheld Cannone’s order, prompting protesters to appeal to the full court for a decision.

In a decision dated Thursday, the court ruled the judge struck a fair balance between free speech and protecting Read’s right to a fair trial, saying “The single justice did not commit an error of law or abuse his discretion in denying the petitions.”

Read, 44, of Mansfield, has pleaded not guilty to several charges including second degree murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend, John O’Keefe, in Canton in January 2022.

Prosecutors have alleged Read killed O’Keefe, a 46-year-old Boston police officer, by hitting him with her car during an argument and leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of a fellow Boston officer.

Read’s defense has said she is being framed, asserting O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the fellow officer before being left outside. The defense has said a law enforcement cover up ensued involving numerous individuals and agencies.

Allegations of a cover up have prompted protests as well as a federal investigation by the US Attorney’s office.

Thursday marked the third day of testimony in Read’s trial.

