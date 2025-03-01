BOSTON (WHDH) - Fans flocked to Sullivan’s Castle Island on Saturday to celebrate its seasonal reopening in what has become a major sign of spring in Boston.

The line for a hot dog or tasty treat was long as the restaurant reopened for its 75th year and three generations of Sullivans were on hand for the big reopening. Mayor Michelle Wu was also in attendance.

Sullivan’s is now open 7 days a week and will close up again around Thanksgiving.

Learn more: https://www.sullivanscastleisland.com/store-locator/

