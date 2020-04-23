‘Surge is going to continue’: Walsh expresses concerns about Boston’s tourism industry amid COVID-19 outbreak

BOSTON (WHDH/AP) — Boston has plenty of historic sites — from the Old North Church to the USS Constitution — but Mayor Marty Walsh said he has major concerns about when tourism to those sites and others might return after Massachusetts emerges from the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Walsh said Wednesday that he doesn’t anticipate tourism coming back “for months, if not a year.”

“I think a lot of people are going to be concerned about flying. I think a lot of people are going to be concerned about traveling to other places. So I have major concerns about our tourism industry,” the Democrat said outside of City Hall.

Walsh added that there was no timeline for when things would return back to normal.

“We are not at our peak yet and the surge is going to continue,” he warned.

The Bay State is currently under a stay-at-home advisory until May 4, but Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration is working to determine if this needs to be extended.

When the city does take its first steps toward reopening, it will take time for tourism to ramp back up.

“It’s not the flip of a switch and the lights come on and we’re ready to go,” Walsh said. “It’s gonna be a slow ramp-up, I think, in a lot of different industries across the city of Boston, across the state, and across the country.”

