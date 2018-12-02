Surgeon General to speak at police summit on opioids crisis

BOSTON (AP) — The U.S. Surgeon General will speak at a national summit in Boston focused on police efforts to address the opioid epidemic.

Dr. Jerome Adams is among the featured speakers at the Police Assisted Addiction & Recovery Initiative’s second annual National Law Enforcement Summit.

The two-day gathering starts Thursday at Harvard Medical School.

PAARI was founded in 2015 to help support the police department in Gloucester, Massachusetts as it launched a new opioid treatment effort. The organization now also supports similar police efforts nationwide.

The organization says roughly 400 law enforcement leaders from 28 states and Canada will attend the summit.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, state Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders and an official from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are also expected to speak.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)