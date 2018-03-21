Surgeons at Mass Eye & Ear make history with gene therapy surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) — Surgeons at Massachusetts Eye and Ear performed the first FDA-approved gene therapy surgery to treat a patient with an inherited disease.

The patient who received the surgery is 13-year-old Jack Hogan. Jack was born with a rare form of blindness; he is unable to see in the dark and has zero peripheral vision. Doctors injected a synthetic copy of the gene he was born without, in hopes of restoring his vision.

“This drug can really be a miracle for a lot of these patients and it means so much to me that it’s available now,” said Dr. Jason Comander.

It will take about a month before Jack notices any changes in his vision. He said he is looking forward to helping out more around his house and playing sports.

