“Surreal:” Patriots player Cam Newton shares thoughts since joining team

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New Patriots star Cam Newton is feeling amazing since joining the team this year and is ready to prove himself to his teammates.

Speaking to the media for the first time as a Patriot, Newton said he is keeping his focus on proving his worth to the team and is not dwelling on what happened with his former team the Carolina Panthers.

“Nobody really knows how excited I am just to be a part of this organization,” Newton said during the live-streamed press conference on Friday.

7News spoke to Newton when he arrived into Logan International Airport a month ago. Newton didn’t say much then but is now opening up on how much he is looking forward to a fresh start with a new franchise.

“I’m pinching myself each an everyday. And it’s so surreal, coming down to 1 Patriot Place each and every day and seeing the whole ambiance,” he said.

Newton told reporters that he was surprised that the Patriots were interested in him and said coach Bill Belichick has set the tone very early.

He knows he will need to work for the spot of starting quarterback after dealing with foot and shoulder injuries over the past two years.

“It doesn’t matter how much a person is paid, doesn’t matter how much a person is experienced, doesn’t matter how much a person knows or doesn’t know,” Newton said. “At the end of the day you’re one game away.”

