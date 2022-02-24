UKRAINE (WHDH)–A U.S. citizen is speaking out about his experience being stranded in Ukraine after his flight was cancelled due Russia’s attack on the country.

Taras Petro, a translator, was supposed to return home to the United States two days ago. However, his flight got cancelled, leaving him stuck in Ukraine.

“We knew it was coming. The only issue is we didn’t know when it would come.”

Petro sent 7News footage of tanks rolling down the streets of Ukraine in front of him.

“It was surreal to see my Hummer and four military tanks in front of me making maneuvers in the street. And you just wonder are they going to make it home alive,” he said.

On Thursday, Petro traveled from near Kyiv to Yavoriv on the west side of the country, so that if he decides to flee to Poland, he can.

