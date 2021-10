DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance camera captured a car smashing into a building in Dracut last month.

The vehicle slammed into a tailor shop on Lakeview Avenue on Sept. 28.

The impact left a large hole in the building, which has since been boarded up.

No additional information was immediately available.

