PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A homeowner’s surveillance camera captured the moment an SUV crashed into a snowbank in Pelham, New Hampshire on Monday.

The video shows the vehicle traveling along Hayden Road when the driver appears to lose control before slamming into a snowbank on the opposite side of the street.

Police say speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately released.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)